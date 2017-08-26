× Teenager combats bullying with comics, creates campaign

Eighteen year old Abbey Sager was bullied to the point where she dropped out of high school. Now, a sophomore in college, this teenager is trying to stop bullying through her new campaign. Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann, filling in for Matt Bubala, talk with Sager, the founder of the nonprofit Diverse Gaming Coalition. She in the process of creating a comic book that addresses the serious issues of bullying. “Bullying is different with everyone,” Sager said, as she explains how social media is an easy target for bullying. Her comic book was just featured in the Flame Con.