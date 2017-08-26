× Preps Plus Chicago: Week 1

Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell recap Week 1 of the high school football season on Preps Plus Chicago. Get all the scores, stats and stories from Chicagoland high school football every Friday night on WGN Radio.

This week’s guest is the head coach of top-ranked Glenbard West, Chad Hetlet, who talks about high expectations going into the season and a big opening match up against #2 Maine South. Special thanks to reporters Pat Disabato, Mike Helfgot and Mike Clark out on location.