Median sales price of condo in Chicago hits $325K in tight market

CHICAGO — Chicago saw about 6 percent fewer homes sold last month compared to July of 2016 as buyers had fewer choices in a tight market, according to a report released Thursday.

In the city, the median sale price of a condo was $325,000 in July, up about 1.6 percent over July of last year. The single family median sale price was $250,000, up about 5 percent in the same time period, according to the report by the Illinois Realtors group.

The median sales price means that half sold for more and half sold for less.