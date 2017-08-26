× All over the map: big deal festivals in small towns

This week, Jon Hansen and Michael Heidemann fill in for Matt Bubala as they talk small towns. In this full show podcast, Michael and Jon talk with listeners about major events taking place in small towns. Ranging from the Yellville Turkey Fest in Arkansas where live turkeys are dropped from a plane, or to Sovereign State Days in Winnecone, WI, these stories surely create lots of laughs! Throughout the show, Michael and Jon talk with comedian Adam Grabowski, and Abbey Sager. Roger Badesch also joins the conversation and provides latest updates on Hurricane Harvey.