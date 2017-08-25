× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/25/17: Too Old For and MBA, Origin of Labor Day, & Roberti Community House

An MBA is a valuable degree in the professional world, but can people be too far into their career to achieve one? Steve discussed the time and financial investment in oneself with Andrea Hanis, and if she would ever achieve it herself. Leading up the Labor Day weekend, Tom Gimbel discussed how far the holiday has strayed from it’s origins, Maribeth Roberti talked about the Roberti Community House helping people in Waukegan through a startup charity, and Cortney McDermott told Steve why being successful but miserable is avoidable.