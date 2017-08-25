× What does it take to make a great Fringe Festival?

Executive Director Anne Cauley and Managing Director Adrienne Guldin preview the upcoming 8th annual Chicago Fringe Festival. Anne and Adrienne talk about how a fringe festival differs from other theater festivals, they way performers are chosen to participate in the festival, how the festival is targeted for adventurous audiences, the camaraderie of all the people that perform, other theater companies using the festival to test out work and the relationship the festival has with the city of Chicago.

