TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Which actors are making the most money in TV?

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about Jerry Lewis’ contributions to the world of television, Facebook’s new platform “The Watch” and their first show “Humans of New York”, the 43rd season premier of SNL, Bill Nye suing Walt Disney Productions, Kathy Bates playing a marijuana dispensary owner in a new show, and much more.

