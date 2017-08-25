× The Opening Bell 8/25/17: The Jackson Hole Fed Meeting Wraps Up – What Will Change?

The year is inching to an end and the economy is questioning if there will be another interest rate hike before December. Steve and Paul Nolte (SVP and Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) discuss the international meeting in Jackson Hole, WY and how bankers plan to unwind stimulus from the economy. Rick Seaney is enjoying a vacation, and in his spot, Steve looked into the business of ice cream with Chip Graeters (Chief of Retail Operations at Graeters Ice Cream) to chat about how the industry has changed and where he sees it going.