The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.25.17: Hurricane Harvey, Divvy, Trump impeachment?

John checks in with Fox 26 Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz in Houston, Texas, about the imminent Category 3 Hurricane Harvey. Then, John asks for your advice on bike rentals in Chicago, after incurring a rather pretty penny on his Divvy rental. Finally, John asks you what’s making you smile today on the Bright Side of Life segment.