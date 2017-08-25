× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-25-17

We have a fantastic show for you to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with filmmaker Theodore Witcher about the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking movie, “Love Jones,” journalists Craig Newman and Niala Boodhoo recap another busy week of news, Tracy Swartz breaks down the week in reality television and we end the show by getting you ready for another year of Preps Plus Chicago with Sam Panayotovich and Kevin Powell!

