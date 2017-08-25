× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Arpaio, and Eclipse, oh my!”

Journalists Niala Boodhoo and Craig Newman join Justin to recap all the stories making news this week including the ongoing battle over Illinois school funding, Governor Rauner firing his communications staff, Mayor Emanuel’s continuing fight with the Department of Justice, President Trump pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio, President Trump directing the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, Hurricane Harvey bearing down on Texas, President Trump’s plan for Afghanistan and his raucous rally in Arizona, SpaceX offering a sneak peek at a new spacesuit, Taylor Swift’s new song and Monday’s solar eclipse.

