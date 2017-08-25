× The Carry Out 8-25-17: “With all the news coming out on Friday night, I’d hate to be the guy who is on the weekend shift at the CNN crawl”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Bruce Rauner vetoing a minimum wage bill, Amazon expecting to lower prices at Whole Foods, Hurricane Harvey heading towards Texas, the Cubs taking on the lowly Phillies, the White Sox putting Yoan Moncada on the disabled list, the Bears preparing for their game on Sunday against the Titans and Taylor Swift releasing a new song.

