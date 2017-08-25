× Porgs! Kenobi! Force Friday!

Porgs! Force Friday preview with an early look at some of the merchandise, like the BB-8 Playset, and we listen to what a Porg toy sounds like. Plus, plenty of Porg speculation on what role they will play in THE LAST JEDI. Kenobi! Melody Deel joins us to give us her take on what the plot of an OBI-WAN KENOBI stand-alone film should contain. As always, she has some creative and interesting suggestions. We also talk about a cinematic future for several other characters like Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Jabba the Hutt. Plus, more Star Wars news and discussion as we’re celebrating Jason’s birthday this week on RFR!