Matt Bubala Full Show 8-25-17

Matt Bubala fills in for Roe & Anna with a jam packed show! Chicago Tribune columnist Heidi Stevens joins for the first hour and discusses the importance of high school dress code reform. Ben Bradley from WGN News stops by to preview the evening newscast. Troy LaRaviere, President of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, talks to Matt about CPS funding and the reports that he is running for mayor. The Carnable Wagon rolls into the studio featuring Chicago bar Florentine! We talk Bears with Adam Hoge and the Mayweather-McGregor fight with Chris Andrews from the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. At the end of the show Chicago Tribune’s Daniel Hinkel talks about the use of tasers by the Chicago Police.