× ‘Love Jones’ writer-director Theodore Witcher: “I thought it was fresh and unique and that audiences would be intrigued by it and I think they were”

Writer and director Theodore Witcher joins Justin to discuss the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking film “Love Jones.” Theodore talks about what it means to him that the film is celebrating its 20th anniversary, what kind of movie he was setting out to make,how they tried to avoid melodramatic tropes, the experience of being a first-time director and working with stars like Nia Long and Larenz Tate, how Chicago is a character in the film, telling a story about the South Side of Chicago that doesn’t often get told, how the film honors a burgeoning South Side poetry scene, the influence the film had on black culture and the upcoming screening and audience discussion as part of the 23rd annual Black Harvest Film Festival at the Gene Siskel Film Center.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio