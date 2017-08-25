× Lou Ferrigno is a hero in real life, as well!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno! They talk about when he first took on the role as The Hulk, rescuing a fan at the Knoxville Comicon, being bullied as a kid, how he got into working out, the resourceful ways he made weights as a kid, and so much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.