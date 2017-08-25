This photo provided by HBO shows a scene from the sixth episode of the seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Dragons fought zombies in a thunderous battle on “Game of Thrones” on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, a showdown that provides just a hint of what likely lies ahead in the show’s final season. Yet the battle also raised an economic question: Can the White Walkers' command and control economy defeat their disorganized, squabbling Westerosi opponents? (Courtesy of HBO via AP)
Kasso Thrones Ep. 4: Ice javelins, long chains, and life beyond the wall
This photo provided by HBO shows a scene from the sixth episode of the seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones." Dragons fought zombies in a thunderous battle on “Game of Thrones” on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, a showdown that provides just a hint of what likely lies ahead in the show’s final season. Yet the battle also raised an economic question: Can the White Walkers' command and control economy defeat their disorganized, squabbling Westerosi opponents? (Courtesy of HBO via AP)
Kasso Thrones Ep. 4: Ice javelins, long chains, and life beyond the wall
Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and WGN producer Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune reporter and Game of Thrones gurus Marwa Eltagour and Will “Old School” Lee to break down the penultimate episode of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” and look forward to the finale.
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>