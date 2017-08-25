× Kasso Thrones Ep. 4: Ice javelins, long chains, and life beyond the wall

Kasso Thrones Ep. 4: Ice javelins, long chains, and life beyond the wall

Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass and WGN producer Jeff Carlin are joined by Tribune reporter and Game of Thrones gurus Marwa Eltagour and Will “Old School” Lee to break down the penultimate episode of the seventh season of “Game of Thrones” and look forward to the finale.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3391328/3391328_2017-08-25-192728.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>