This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)
Houston Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz on Hurricane Harvey: The goal is to keep people off the roads
This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)
Houston Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz previews the imminent Category 3 Hurricane Harvey. He tells John what cities will be hit hardest, and how to avoid the worst of its dangers.