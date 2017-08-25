× Danny Trejo chats with Patti, David Hochberg, Legal insight with Rich Lenkov (Legal Face Off podcast), and the Best Character Actors of All Time | Full Show (Aug 24th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 24th) we have Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis who rides side car throughout the night. Real estate and mortgage expert, David Hochberg jumps on air to take listener calls and give possible financial strategies to properly manage money. Then, one of the finest legal minds and co-host of the WGN Radio podcast, Legal Face Off – Rich Lenkov joins the show to give his insight on today’s hottest legal topics. We also run our interview with the fabulous character actor, Danny Trejo. Following the interview Patti takes listener calls as we pick apart our favorite character actors seen in film. All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

