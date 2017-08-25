× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-25-17

Today’s guests include Lou Ferrigno, and Curt Wagner. Bill and Wendy talk about Lou’s career and legacy, the great actors he’s worked alongside, TV shows, Facebook’s new TV platform, the highest paid actors in TV, a gymnastics coach in trouble for forcing his gymnasts into stretches, qualities people who are well liked have, and much more.

