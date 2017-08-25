× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-25-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about Bill erroneously receiving texts for a Dorothy from a local salon, Wendy’s “chicken parties”, a looming chicken wing shortage, a 33 year old actress going public with the fact that she’s still a virgin, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.