× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/24/17: Sports Technology, Buying Out Twitter, Suing Over “Zestimates”

Following sports can be a full time commitment, but it can be easier when technology helps you do it on the go. Mandy Antonniaci shared with Steve the 7 startups that make sports on the go easy – everything from low tech to high tech. Sena Shellenberg detailed her life journey taking her from Google, to spiritual awakening with cacao, Ian Sherr tells Steve that he will likely not be able to buy Twitter, and Ilyce Glink ran through the housing news including the result of a Chicagoan that tried suing Zillow.