× What would a conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Edgar Allen Poe look like?

Famed labor attorney and playwright Thomas Geoghegan joins Justin to discuss his new play, “Monticello,” which runs through the first weekend in September. Thomas talks about why he chose to write about Thomas Jefferson, the process of putting his words on the stage, the contradictions in Jefferson’s life, the reason he paired Thomas Jefferson and Edgar Allen Poe, the similarities between Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and if there will be a time that Americans will look at Thomas Jefferson differently.

