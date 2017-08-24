× The Opening Bell 8/24/17: The 2017 Farm Progress Show Preview

Automated and instant payments feel like a recent development in the consumer banking world, but the Automated Clearing House (ACH) has been around for more than 40 years. Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits an Treasury Management at Associated Bank) shared his knowledge in this week’s Thought Leader conversation. Turning down south, Steve then previewed the 2017 Farm Progress Show with Don Tourte (VP and Market Leader at the Farm Progress Show) to preview the “Super Bowl” of outdoor agriculture events demonstrating the newest farming technology.