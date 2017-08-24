× The Mincing Rascals 08.24.17: Italo Balbo, ESPN’s Robert Lee, Governor Rauner and cartoons, Trump in Phoenix

Today, the Mincing Rascals are WGN Radio’s John Williams and Steve Bertrand, and Chicago Tribune’s Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis. First, the group debates the message behind leaving the Italo Balbo statue in Chicago standing. Then, they discuss the political correctness of the pulling of an ESPN anchor named Robert Lee from a Virginia game. The Rascals go on to explore the proper, polite methods for creating a political cartoon. Plus, they discuss a possible primary for Governor Rauner. And, finally, they give their thoughts on President Trump’s Phoenix rally.

Steve recommends that you check out “Where You Live Determines What You Learn: Variances in Civil War Lessons” in the Associated Press.

Scott recommends that you read the new H. H. Holmes: The True History of the White City Devil by Adam Selzer.

Eric recommends that you eat peaches and cream.

John recommends Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow.