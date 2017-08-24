× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 08.24.17: Robert Lee, Angelica’s Bakery, Sheriff Joe Arpaio

ESPN announced that it would be pulling its reporter Robert Lee from a University of Virginia game because of his name. Listeners share their opinions on that. Plus, Paul Stokes of Angelica’s Bakery stops in with a key lime cake as a gift for his phone appearance on the show last week. That’s after Tina Fey advised us to “sheet-cake.” Arizona Republic Reporter Megan Cassidy describes Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whom President Trump will likely pardon in a racial profiling case. Finally, John mentions that lucky Powerball jackpot winner.