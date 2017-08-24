× The importance of Veteran-Owned small businesses

Will Post joined The Steve Cochran Show to talk about the importance of supporting Veteran-Owned small businesses. Post says, “As a veteran and small business owner, I’m grateful for the success I’ve had with Hound & Gatos.” “Many people fear going up against the conglomerates but it’s important to focus on quality, and when you do that you will have consumers who are ready to support you. We have an award-winning line of foods for a reason.”

Will began Hound & Gatos with the mission to deliver the nutrition his four pets (two Savannah cats and two bird dogs) needed and deserved to be healthy. Today, Hound & Gatos Pet Foods provides award winning 100 percent animal protein (DNA tested) dog and cat foods with no fillers for pet lovers and their special pets across the United States and Canada. Customers can ask stores to carry the pet foods, which are supplied through distributors. For more information, visit http://www.HoundGatos.com.