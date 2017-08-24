× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-24-17

We have yet another first-rate episode of The Download for you! On tonight’s show, The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher joins Justin to break down the bipartisan agreement on Illinois school funding, Danielle Gallet from the Metropolitan Planning Council tells us if Illinois is managing its water supply properly, journalist Martha Bayne discusses her new book, “Rust Belt Chicago: An Anthology,” famed attorney Thomas Geoghegan talks about his new play, “Monticello,” Anne Cauley and Adrienne Guldin preview the 8th annuel Chicago Fringe Festival and we end the show pouring over your cultural blind spots with another spirited game of “Never Have I Ever!”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio