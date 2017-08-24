× The Carry Out 8-24-17: “I think because of it’s proximity to Soldier Field we rename Balbo Drive to Bortz Boulevard”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include legislative leaders in Springfield reaching an Illinois school funding agreement, Governor Rauner firing four members of his communications staff, gubernatorial candidate Alderman Ameya Pawar saying he would rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day if elected governor, rapper Joey Bada$$ canceling a concert because he hurt his eyes looking at the eclipse, the Cubs looking to sweep the Reds, the White Sox playing the final game of a five-game series against the Twins, the Bears preparing for their all-important third preseason game and Southern Illinois officials estimating that 200,000 people traveled to the area for the solar eclipse.

