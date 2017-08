× The 48 Hour Film Project: Writing, Shooting and Editing a Short Film in Just 2 Days

This weekend creative people from around Chicago will attempt to write, shoot and edit a short film in just two days. Learn more about the contest and how you can see the movies produced when Jerry Vasilatos, organizer of the Chicago 48 Hour Film Project, joins Nick Digilio.

