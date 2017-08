× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.24.17: Politics and Wizard World…Are they the same thing?

Andrea and Dave were in for Cochran today and they had to jump from the craziness in Springfield, to our President, to Wizard World Comic Con guests! Kato Kaelin and Kevin Sorbo both stopped by the studio and they were so great. Rear Admiral Bonelli stopped in to talk about the Navy Seal Foundation event, which is September 27th. Pat Brady and Eric Adelstein helped steer the ship as well.