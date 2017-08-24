× Stan’s Donuts celebrates birthday of founder with 88-cent deal on Saturday

CHICAGO — To celebrate its founder’s 88th birthday, Stan’s Donuts will be selling its signature glazed doughnuts for 88 cents on Saturday.

All six Chicago locations will offer the special deal, which brings down the cost of what is usually a $1.80 doughnut, or $19 for one dozen.

The doughnut-and-coffee shop first opened in Los Angeles in 1963. Founder Stan Berman set up shop in Westwood Village to serve up cream-filled pocket doughnuts and other fun versions of the breakfast pastry to UCLA students and Hollywood royalty alike.