× Should Chicagoans expect a property tax increase to pay for schools?

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for a special Thursday night visit to break down the breaking news that legislative leaders in Springfield appear to have reached a bipartisan agreement on Illinois school funding. Mike talks about Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s reaction, what Governor Rauner has to say and what Chicago and CPS can expect from the agreement.

