× Pretty Late Live from LA! Comedian Adam Ray (Live at Zanies this week), Dovetail Brewery, ‘Nicolas Sparks: The Musical’ Wrap Party, and Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” | Full Show (Aug 23rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Aug 23rd) Comedian Adam Ray joins Patti live in studio, joined by fellow comedian Avery Pearson. Catch Adam live at Zanies in Rosemont, IL throughout the week! Then, our good friend Hagen Dost from Dovetail Brewery here in Chicago jumps on air to discuss the Brewing Company as well as how they are changing the game when it comes to libations. And if that’s not enough for you we also have the cast from “Nicolas Sparks: The Musical” join us for their wrap party. Listen in as cast members: Annie Lynch, Whitman Johnson , Brittnay Vogel, Ricardo Diaz, and Vince Wloch regal us with stories of their successful run at Stage 773. And finally, we bring you another exciting installment of Dr. Lars Dingman “The Itunes Psychic” who gives readings to the full cast of “Nicolas Sparks: The Musical”. All this AND more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez.

