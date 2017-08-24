× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: A falling approval rating and “Hair”

Paul discusses with political strategist Richard Gordon the president’s new strategy for addressing the war in Afghanistan, in the light of some recent polls displaying a decline in approval in states he won. Those include Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Then, Paul goes behind the curtain of the musical “Hair” playing at the Mercury Theater Chicago with legendary director Brenda Didier, and lead cast members Matthew Keffer (Berger) and Michelle Lauto (Sheila). The musical celebrates its 50th anniversary and is as powerful in the current political climate as it was when it premiered in the wake of the Vietnam War.