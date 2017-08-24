× Michael Rooker was a bit manic today!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by actor, producer, director, and we’d like to the he’s a friend of the show at this point, Michael Rooker! They talk about his work in the cult show “The Walking Dead”, the trouble they had with the Chicago Police Department while filming “Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer”, and so much more!

