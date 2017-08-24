× Is Illinois managing its water supply properly?

Danielle Gallet of the Metropolitan Planning Council joins Justin to talk about Illinois’ water supply, the “myth of abundance,” the importance of conserving water and using what we have smartly, thinking about other ways we can find new water sources, why we need to raise awareness to our water supply limitations, the need to improve our infrastructure and where the money is going to come from to make these improvements.

