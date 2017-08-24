× Is Chicago still a Rust Belt city?

Journalist Martha Bayne joins Justin to discuss her new book, “Rust Belt Chicago: An Anthology.” Martha talks about how the anthology pushes back on the narrative of Chicago as the “City of Big Shoulders” or “Hog Butcher for the World,” how she picked the writers that contributed to the anthology, Chicago’s place as part of the Rust Belt, what she has learned about the Rust Belt since working at Belt Magazine, the difference between the cities in the Rust Belt, how Chicago is still a city of industry, if Chicagoans still feel like they live in a Rust Belt city and her appearance next week at 57th Street Books in Hyde Park.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio