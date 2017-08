× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 107: Bears Quarterback Job Is On The Line In Tennessee

The calls for a quarterback competition have been answered. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss what exactly is on the line in Tennessee on Sunday. Can Mitch Trubisky win the job? Hoge also talks to Roberto Aguayo about his chances to make the team and the guys discuss other storylines to watch against the Titans. Listen below!

