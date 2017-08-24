× Bill and Wendy Full Show 08-24-17

Today’s guests include actors Thomas Ian Nicholas and Michael Rooker, both in town for Wizard World Comicon, and the Uber Critic Patrick McDonald. Bill and Wendy talk movies and film, Wendy’s abbreviated experience at the White Sox game last night, and much more.

