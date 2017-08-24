× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 08-24-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss a father who created an app that will freeze your children’s phones until they respond to your text message, Bill recently breaking the screen on his “smart” phone, Hurricane Harvey, the Tesla folks responding to a critical tweet in a very positive way, and much more.

