Arizona Republic on Sheriff Joe Arpaio: A lot of his legal defense involves that he’s a “public servant”

President Trump has insinuated that he will likely pardon Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is being tried for racial profiling in illegal immigration cases. Arizona Republic Reporter Megan Cassidy describes the sheriff, his trial itself and the small settlements that can eventually be allotted to victims. A verdict is expected to be made on Oct. 5.