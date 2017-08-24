FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Joe Arpaio, the then sheriff of metro Phoenix, during a news conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. Trump isn't expected to take action Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, on a possible pardon of Arpaio's conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the president would take no action Tuesday on Arpaio as Trump plans to appear in the evening at a rally in downtown Phoenix. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Arizona Republic on Sheriff Joe Arpaio: A lot of his legal defense involves that he’s a “public servant”
President Trump has insinuated that he will likely pardon Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is being tried for racial profiling in illegal immigration cases. Arizona Republic Reporter Megan Cassidy describes the sheriff, his trial itself and the small settlements that can eventually be allotted to victims. A verdict is expected to be made on Oct. 5.