Actor Thomas Ian Nicholas wrote a book!

Bill and Wendy are once again joined in the studio by actor, director, musician, and much more, Thomas Ian Nicholas! They talk about throwing out the first pitch and singing the 7th inning stretch a Wrigley, his new book “Handbook for Mortals”, the new films he’s both producing and appearing in, who takes the cake for the craziest celebrity he’s worked with, and much more.

