× Would Esmeralda Buy That? – 08.23.17

It’s time for another edition of “Would Esmeralda Leon Buy That” in which Nick Digilio, the overnight crew and listeners guess if our intrepid traffic reporter would buy odd items found online.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)