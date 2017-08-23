× Wintrust Business Lunch 8/23/17: Debt Ceiling, Chicago Hospitals, & DVD Rentals at Redbox

The debt ceiling has always been a concern with the government, but raising it may no longer be an option. Steve discussed the debt ceiling and women planning their retirement with Terry Savage. Frank Sennett then joined to touch on the Chicago business landscape with a shift in the way hospitals are interacting with clientele, and Ash ElDirfrawi told Steve about DVD rental company, RedBox, that continues to compete in the streaming world.