PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. An earlier statement by the president that he was considering a pardon for Joe Arpaio,, the former sheriff of Maricopa County who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a court order in a case involving racial profiling, has angered Latinos and immigrant rights advocates. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
Top Five@5 (8/23/17): President Trump’s Phoenix rally gets the “Drunk Trump” treatment, and it’s hysterical
PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters at the Phoenix Convention Center during a rally on August 22, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. An earlier statement by the president that he was considering a pardon for Joe Arpaio,, the former sheriff of Maricopa County who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for defying a court order in a case involving racial profiling, has angered Latinos and immigrant rights advocates. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, August 23rd, 2017:
Today’s Top Five features President Trump’s speech in Phoenix on Aug. 22nd reimagined as if the President -who doesn’t drink- were having a drunken conversation with the crowd in at his 2020 campaign rally in Arizona.