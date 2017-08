× Theater on the Lake: Becoming part of the show with renovations

Theater on the Lake General Manager Susan Nicholl and Lakefront Hospitality Group President John Wrenn discuss the history of the venue that their renovations will accentuate. They have a way of creating a neighborhood place.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3390401/3390401_2017-08-23-163301.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3782.mp3