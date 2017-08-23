× The Peacebook Festival is a vehicle for Chicago artists to come together and create important and healing work

Collaboraction Artistic Director and PEACEBOOK curator Anthony Moseley, GQ of The Q Brothers and performer Tyrone Taylor join Justin to discuss Collaboraction’s 2nd annual PEACEBOOK Festival, debuting this Saturday, August 26 in the Goodman’s Owen Theatre. Anthony talks about the need for this festival, GQ discusses why he is involved with the project, Tyrone talks about his story, meeting GQ and the genesis of their piece “17 to New Life.” Tyrone and GQ also perform a snippet of the piece that you will be able to hear in full on Saturday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio