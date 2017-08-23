× The Opening Bell 8/23/17: Are “Unicorns” in The Startup World Overvalued?

Alternative methods of transportation for commuting is popular in larger cities and bike sharing has been one of the most impactful. Steve discussed the proposed integration of CDOT’s Ventra and bike sharing company Divvy with AJ LaTrace (Editor at Curbed Chicago). In the startup world, startups valued over $1B are referred to “unicorns”, but with more and more on the horizon, Julie Vergage (Fintech and Markets Reporter at Bloomberg) is suspicious of the over valuing of those companies.