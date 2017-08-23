× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-23-17

We have a splendid episode of The Download for you tonight! The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher joins Justin to break down the latest school funding news coming out of Springfield, Collaboraction Artistic Director and Peacebook curator Anthony Moseley and GQ of The Q Brothers tell us about Collaboraction’s 2nd annual Peacebook Festival, we introduce you to highly coveted DJ/Producer Chris Barnett and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

